Covid-19: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru among hotspots identified by Union Health Ministry

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:52 IST
Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru feature among top 25 hotspots in the country for COVID-19, a top Karnataka health department official said on Wednesday. Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Services of Karnataka government Pankaj Pandey citing the daily COVID-19 status report by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on March 31, said Bengaluru is among the top seven cities in the country with high number of confirmed cases.

"Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru featuring among top 25 hotspots in the country. Chikkaballapura among emerging hotspots during last 14 days. Bengaluru also among top 7 cities with high case load," Pandey tweeted. According to the Union Health Ministry's report, Karnataka is among 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of India's total covid-19 cases.

The Karnataka government's bulletin said till Tuesday evening 101 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths and 8 discharges. Out of 101 positive cases, 45 were reported from Bengaluru, 14 from Mysuru, nine from Chikkaballapura, eight from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, four from Kalaburgai, three each from Davangere, Udupi and Ballari, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

All the eight discharged patients are from Bengaluru, while one death each was reported in Kalaburgari, Bengaluru and Tumakuru.PTI KSU PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

