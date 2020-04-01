Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: MP guv dedicates his kitchen to feed poor

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:43 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: MP guv dedicates his kitchen to feed poor

Governors usually swing into action during constitutional crisis, but the Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh is feeding the poor who have been affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The governor's kitchen has been sending out as many as 100 food packets on a daily basis and sometimes even at a short notice, a spokesperson from Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.

"Governor Lalji Tandon has not only directed his staff to supply 100 food packets daily during lockdown period, but also ensured that in case of emergencies, parcels can be delivered at a short notice," the official told PTI. Soon after the lockdown was announced, Tandon dedicated the Raj Bhavan kitchen for community service, by directing the staff to supply 100 food packets daily, which were distributed to needy persons through the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, he said.

Apart from this, the governor also directed his staff to supply food packets at a short notice of just two hours during emergencies, he said. "We have stocked enough raw materials for this purpose and are always ready to supply food packets at a short notice, apart from the everyday quota of 100 parcels," the spokesperson said.

The Raj Bhavan kitchen has sent out 800-900 food packets to people affected by the lockdown, he said. Tandon personally examined each item packed in the food parcels and also tasted them to ensure quality, he added.

"The governor has said that this token measure is being taken to inspire people to serve the needy. It is our duty to see that no one remains hungry during this coronavirus crisis," the official said. The governor also appealed to presidents of mohalla and utsav committees to help the poor in their areas by providing them food and essentials during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary holds meeting via video conferencing with Chief Secretaries, DGPs of all states

The Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on Wednesday via video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs, in which the states were sensitised about intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants. A press release from the ...

Maha: Cop injured in stone-pelting incident

A policeman on patrolling duty for the COVID-19 lockdown was injured in a stone-pelting incident at Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when an ira...

BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

April 1 Reuters - COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS PLEDGES 500 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOBS ARE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx2Uz5sNR Further company coverage...

Total of 40.5 lakh transactions effected through POSB and IPPB during lockdown

During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPBIndia Post Payments Bank.Around 2 lakh accountable mails including spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020