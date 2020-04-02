Padma Shri awardee & former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple dies of coronavirus in Amritsar

Padma Shri awardee & former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple dies of coronavirus in AmritsarPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-04-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 08:25 IST
A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple died here of coronavirus Thursday morning, a health official said. The 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official said. Principal, Government Medical College, Dr Sujata Sharma said his condition started deteriorating Wednesday evening and he was shifted to ventilator support. He died at 4:30 AM Thursday, she said
The man was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here after he complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30, she said.
