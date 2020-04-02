Haryana CM announces to launch telemedicine services, bats for more COVID-19 testing facilities

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to roll out telemedicine services besides stressing the need to augment testing facilities during a videoconference over the coronavirus outbreak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khattar said in a bid provide to healthcare services to those unable to visit hospitals due to the nationwide lockdown, the state government has decided to begin the telemedicine services with immediate effect. Under the telemedicine services, patients are treated and diagnosed with the help of the telecommunications technology. He also stressed the need for rapid testing and suggested that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should augment the testing facilities to effectively combat the infection. The CM said the state government has already designated hospitals with an accumulated capacity of 3,000 beds at 14 places for COVID-19 patients.

Thirty-three people have tested positive for coronavirus so far with one death in the state. Khattar also listed listed out the steps taken for the safety of the medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Though at present the state government has adequate personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for them, an order has been placed for around 2.5 lakh such protective gear, he said. He, however, suggested that the option of importing such kits should also be considered. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rs 1.70 lakh relief package announced by the Centre in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the state has already spent Rs 3,000 crore on providing relief and a provision of additional Rs 1,500 crore has been made for the current month.

The state government has ensured the continuity in the supply chain of all essential commodities, including medicines, he said, claiming that Haryana has so far been successful in controlling the community transmission of the disease. On the issue of migrant workers, Khattar said relief camps have been set up in the state with basic facilities. At present, around 13,000 migrant workers have taken shelter in these camps, wherein counselling services have also been provided, Khattar claimed.

Each of the 13.50 lakh construction workers is being provided a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per week, the chief minister added. Television has also been provided at a few camps, he said, adding that people in the camps are also being encouraged to practise yoga, meditation and take part in recreational activities. Apart from this, state government employees have contributed over Rs 100 crore for the fight against the virus, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers through the videoconference that to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks. He said it is necessary to ensure the availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. Modi told the chief ministers that it is important to formulate a common strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

