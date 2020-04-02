Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumers advised using credit life insurance benefit as a relief

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came into effect at midnight on 26 March 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:47 IST
Consumers advised using credit life insurance benefit as a relief
“The NCR advises consumers that where applicable, they first consider the option of using their credit life insurance benefit as a relief in this difficult period,” said the regulator’s Chief Executive Officer, Nomsa Motshegare. Image Credit: Flickr

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has advised consumers to make use of their credit life insurance, which can provide some relief for those unable to earn an income as a result of COVID-19.

"As South Africa is battling with the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, many consumers have been left with the inability to earn an income," said the NCR, adding that some citizens were unemployed, while others are receiving less income due to reduced working hours.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came into effect at midnight on 26 March 2020.

Thursday marks day 7 of the lockdown.

"The NCR advises consumers that where applicable, they first consider the option of using their credit life insurance benefit as a relief in this difficult period," said the regulator's Chief Executive Officer, Nomsa Motshegare.

Credit life insurance is an insurance that a consumer signs up for when applying for credit or a loan and it covers the outstanding debt in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as death, retrenchment, unemployment, inability to earn an income, disability, and others.

Motshegare said some credit providers have pronounced interim debt relief measures for consumers, who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

The regulator advised that in the event of the consumer becoming unemployed or unable to earn an income, the credit life insurance cover provides that credit providers must settle/pay the consumer's debt for a period of 12 months, or for the remaining repayment period or until the consumer finds employment or is able to earn an income - whichever period is shorter.

"Many consumers may not be aware that they have credit life insurance in place and that the premium for this insurance is already included in the cost of credit. To check if this insurance is in place, consumers must contact their credit providers and where applicable, consider the use of this benefit to provide relief," Motshegare said.

The NCR was established as the regulator under the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 (NCA) and is responsible for the regulation of the South African credit industry.

The NCR is mandated with the registration of credit providers, credit bureaus, debt counselors, payment distribution agents, and alternative dispute resolution agents, and monitoring their conduct in compliance with the NCA, as amended.

The regulator is an agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...

Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to Covid-19: INMF to Coal India

New Delhi, Apr 2 PTI&#160;INTUC-affiliated trade body&#160;INMF&#160;has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020