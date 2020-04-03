COVID-19: curfew-like 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

COVID-19: curfew-like 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar, BhadrakPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:52 IST
Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, the state's top official said. All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.
Only select medicine stores will be open. Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Odisha
- Bhubaneswar
- Bhadrak
ALSO READ
'World has a collective burnout': Germany football coach on COVID-19
Events of over 100 people indoor would be canceled due to COVID-19
Pak confirms 2 deaths from COVID-19; positive cases over 300
Economic, labor crisis created by COVID-19 could increase unemployment: ILO
Italy COVID-19 lockdown does not halt work of UN agriculture agency