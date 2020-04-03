103 people from Gujarat attended Tablighi Jamaat event: DGP

A total of 103 people from Gujarat had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi in mid-March and police have traced 19 more such people, state Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha said on Friday. "19 more people, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been traced. A total of 103 people from Gujarat had attended the event. One person from Ahmedabad who had attended it and had tested positive has died," Jha said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in a joint operation with the police, evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz and sanitised the area. Evacuees were sent to hospitals or put under quarantine at different facilities.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in the national capital. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.