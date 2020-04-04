Man who returned from Dubai infects 11 others with COVID-19 in MP

A man who had returned from Dubai on March 17 in Madhya Pradesh's Morena to perform final rites of his deceased mother, has infected 11 persons with COVID-19. The man invited neighbours and his family members for the last rites ceremony of his deceased mother. He and his wife, both of whom later found to be positive for coronavirus.

Then samples of people, who attended the function organised by the couple, were taken as a precautionary measure. The government authorities sealed ward 47 of Morena where the man stays and tested the samples of 30 persons of the locality in which 10 persons of the man's family tested positive.

The affected persons include men, women and children. All the patients have been admitted to the isolation wards in a hospital here. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.