Councillor held for argument with health workers

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI): A municipal councillor has been arrested for allegedly getting into an argument with some health personnel collecting information in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus, police said on Saturday. The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and other health personnel were collecting information on Friday as per the directives of the administration and the councillor at Nirmal town in Telangana allegedly argued with them, saying information would not be furnished, the police said.

Following a complaint by a health worker, a case has been registered on charges of obstructing the duty of a public servant and the Councillor was arrested, they said. Meanwhile, police beefed up security at a state-run hospital and two government quarantine centres at Adilabad after some persons who are in isolation for coronavirus refused to cooperate with the medical authorities inthe hospital, includingnot willing to give samples for testing.

A hospital official made a complaint on the matter and appropriate legal action would be taken, police said. Those who refused to cooperate with the authorities did so initially, but things are under control now, they said.

Adequate security personnel have been deployed, they added..