Will boycott Verka village for refusing cremation of Nirmal Singh, says Shiromani Ragi Sabha

A group of 'Hazoori Raagi' on Saturday announced that it will boycott Verka village in Punjab after its residents did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa. Khalsa (62), former Hazoori Raagi at the Golden Temple, died on April 2, a day after he tested positive of coronavirus. A group of residents of Verka village here had refused to allow the cremation of the Gurbani exponent, fearing the spread of the disease

"The group of Hazoori Raagi known as 'Shiromani Ragi Sabha' would never go to any of the houses of Verka village as they had willfully disrespected the departed soul who had dedicated his life for the spiritual cause," Shiromnai Ragi Sabha president Bhai Onkar Singh said. He said what the Verka villagers did was a sinful act. "In light of the act of villagers, the group of Hazoori Raagis in future will never visit Verka village for any cause or to perform 'Kirtan'," Singh said. Around 200 residents of Verka village led by local Congress leader Navdeep Singh had prevented the administration from conducting the cremation of Raagi Nirmal Singh. They had even locked the doors of the cremation ground to stop performing the last rites, an act which drew severe criticism from various quarters. The Verka village falls under the East assembly constituency led by Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. Congress municipal councilor Navdeep Singh, however, put the blame on the district administration and said the incident happened because of their "mismanagement". "The manner in which the officials of the district administration showed hurry to perform the last rites of Nirmal Singh caused suspicion in the minds of villagers," he alleged. The Congress leader said the villagers feared that the cremation of the infected body could spread the infection. Thereafter, the mortal remains of Nirmal Singh were consigned to flames at Shukarchak village on the outskirts of the city on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought action against those who did not allow the cremation. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal also hit out at the incident, saying not allowing the cremation of Nirmal Singh was an act of disrespect to the departed soul who served the Sikh community throughout his life. PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

