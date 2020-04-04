Don't treat lockdown period as holidays, utilise your time: Haryana CM to youth

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised the youth to not treat these days as holidays and rather utilise the time for various other things. He said that the athletes should not feel disappointed as Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year.

"There is only one basic mantra for COVID-19 which is social distancing. We do not have to move out from our houses... We do not have be afraid of it. Sitting back at home, we have to utilise time. Regarding coronavirus, we should have correct information," Khattar said. "I suggest the youth to make a 'What To Do' list every day in the morning after waking up. We should enlist all our work in it like studies, yoga, entertainment etc. Our thinking should be like a commando, then only we will be able to tackle it," he added.

Khattar said that for youngsters, the "most important work is education." "Due to lockdown, regular studies are difficult, so they have to study back at homes. I request you to not treat these days as holidays and rather utilise the time every day," he said and further advised students to go for e-learning and other modes of studies.

"We can even utilise these days to change our bad habits and learn good ones. We can improve our skilling," Khattar said. The Haryana Chief Minister also suggested that people can learn foreign and Indian languages.

Talking about the postponement of Tokyo Olympics, Khattar said, "We do not have to feel disappointed. Rather, I should say that we have got one more year for preparation." "I would like to give a three 'S' mantra to fight coronavirus - stay at home, social distancing, sanitise yourself." (ANI)

