Jamia V-C urges varsity fraternity to show solidarity with PM Modi in fight against COVID-19

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar on Saturday urged students, teaching and non-teaching staff to comply with the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights at 9 pm to 9.09 pm on Sunday. "Prime Minister Modi has urged us to show solidarity with all agencies involved in waging war against the deadly coronavirus by lighting candles, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes after switching off lights at homes. We, the people of Jamia Millia Islamia have always responded to every call for the national unity with due sincerity," Prof Akhtar wrote in an appeal letter.

"I would, therefore, urge all of you to express solidarity with them, as also with other fellow-citizens by lighting candles, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes after switching off lights at homes," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 made an appeal to the countrymen through a video message to switch off their house lights on April 5 for nine minutes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm to fight the coronavirus. India is currently under 21-day long lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

