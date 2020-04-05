Left Menu
With 42 more cases, coronavirus count touches 276 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:58 IST
The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 276 on Sunday, an increase of 42 cases in the past one day. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said half of the cases (138) were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Most cases related to the Jamaat were detected from Agra (29), Ghaziabad (14), Meerut (13), Shamli (8), Maharajganj (6), Kanpur (6) and Ghazipur (5), he said.

The Union government a day before had said 30 per cent of the cases in the country were linked to the Jamaat centre in New Delhi's Nizamuddin, where the organisation had held a congregation last month. On Saturday, the coronavirus count in the state stood at 234. The official said so far 31 districts in the state have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. He said 21 patients have been discharged after treatment so far while three deaths have been reported from the state till date.

"The third death was reported from Varanasi on April 3. The patient did not turn up for treatment at the government hospital. He was having diabetes. By the time he came to the BHU hospital, his situation had deteriorated," Prasad said, urging people to get themselves tested if symptoms of the disease are found. "The public can avail the benefit of the health department helpline 18001805145. The trained staff will tell you whether you need to get yourself admitted or there is no reason to worry about," he said.

The principal secretary said that there is no need to panic. "People should adhere to social distancing and wash hands properly. The use of masks is advisable when you go to a public place," he said..

