AIIMS, Jhajjar to function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said AIIMS, Jhajjar will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 300-bed isolation wards, which would ensure a prompt care for the patients in isolation requiring advanced medical support. The minister visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar to take stock of its preparedness to combat COVID-19.

He inspected various facilities in the state-of-the-art building with the isolation facility for COVID-19 patients and visited the Vishram Sadan, the residential quarters for doctors and other health personnel, an official statement said. Vardhan spoke to some COVID-19 patients via a video call and enquired about their well-being. He sought their feedback on the facilities at AIIMS, Jhajjar so that necessary improvements can be made.

Vardhan appreciated AIIMS, Jhajjar for ensuring 24x7 monitoring of the well-being of the confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients using digital platforms, video and voice call technologies. "In the last few days, I have visited various hospitals -- AIIMS (Delhi), LNJP, RML, Safdarjung and now AIIMS, Jhajjar -- to review the preparedness to tackle COVID-19. It is heartening to see the high morale of our health warriors in these testing times," the minister said.

On the issue of ostracisation of doctors and health workers by patients and their relatives, he said the Home Ministry has taken cognisance of such incidents and advised authorities to take stringent action under the National Security Act. "Now our doctors and health warriors should work without fear as the government is standing with all its strength with them. Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers deserve our respect, support and cooperation to keep the fight going," Vardhan said.

He said the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 were being monitored at the highest level and various actions were initiated in collaboration with the states. Vardhan urged the countrymen to observe the lockdown in its letter and spirit and treat it as an effective intervention to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"People the world over are working tirelessly day and night to find a vaccine against the dreaded virus and still it has not been found. We must treat the combination of lockdown and social distancing as an effective social vaccine against COVID-19," he said. On the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 Masks and ventilators, the health minister said, "We have already placed orders for a sufficient quantity in order to meet the increasing requirement of the country." PTI PLB RC

