Lok Sabha Speaker lights lamp as part of collective expression to fight coronavirus

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with members of his family on Sunday lit lamp at his residence to express solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to strengthen the collective resolve to fight COVID-19. In a tweet, the Speaker wished for the well-being of all citizens.

"A small lamp has the power to remove darkness. In this national effort, I am also offering a lamp. May all be happy, free of disease and witness auspicious events. With prayer to the Almighty, a thank you again to the warriors against coronavirus," he said. The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, had appealed to citizens to together challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis and take their resolve to defeat it to greater heights.

He had appealed to people to turn off lights in their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and stand at doors or in balconies and light candles or diyas or use torches or mobile flashlights for nine minutes. He said the step will clearly illuminate the common purpose of the citizens. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also lit a lamp with members of his family at his residence in an expression of solidarity with the collective resolve to defeat coronavirus. (ANI)

