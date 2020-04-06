55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

Facing an increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day. "Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. This includes 22 sugar mills, as many sanitiser companies, nine distilleries and two other companies," an official statement issued here on Monday said. There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and to deal with this, the government issued licences to distilleries and sanitiser-manufacturing companies to increase production.

The product is being made available in the market through dealers and chief medical officers placing requests for sanitisers are being provided promptly. Production can be further increased if required, officials said.

