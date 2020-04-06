Left Menu
COVID-19 positive cases increase in Haryana, number touches 87

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:57 IST
Haryana on Monday saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after nine persons tested positive for the virus in Palwal and two in Nuh district. The positive cases on Sunday stood at 76 and today it has increased to 87, according to the state health department's bulletin.

At present, there are 70 active cases in the state, 15 patients have been discharged while the state has recorded two COVID-related deaths. Reports of 458 samples were awaited.

According to the health department bulletin, out of total 87 cases reported, six are Sri Lankan nationals and one is from Nepal while 28 are from other states of India. Home Minister Anil Vij said majority of over 40 fresh positive cases reported during the past 3-4 days are that of Tablighi Jamaat members.

Vij said earlier as many as 652 of the 1300 Tablighi members had been traced from Nuh district alone. Officials said majority of fresh cases were those of Tablighi members and it was a cause for concern.        Over 1,300 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 107 foreigners, came to Haryana before the lockdown came into force on March 25, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had said on Friday.

All of them had been quarantined, the DGP had said, adding that five FIRs have been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigner's Act against the foreigners among the Tablighi Jamaat members for various violations..

