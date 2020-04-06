Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Assam considering regulating entry of people into state after lockdown ends

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:59 IST
COVID-19: Assam considering regulating entry of people into state after lockdown ends

The Assam government, which has been screening all people coming in, said on Monday it is actively considering to start a permit system for people wanting to enter the state after the 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak ends on April 14. Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government wants to regulate the inflow of the people, including permanent residents, who are planning to come to Assam after the nationwide lockdown is over.

"We will allow phase-wise entry into Assam because if, for example 50,000 people arrive on a single day then we will not be able to handle that load as we do not have such a big quarantine facility. So we will have to sequence them," he added. The government will take a final call on this by Wednesday and will launch a website through which people can apply if they want to come to Assam, Sarma said.

"The Assam government is mulling to introduce an entry permit to regulate the (number of) people coming to Assam from a health point of view. It is not a restriction to come to Assam, but to rationalise the load depending on our quarantine facility," he said. For the people residing in other northeastern states and passing through Assam, the state may issue transit pass and every such detail will be considered once the plan is finalised within the next two days, he said.

Assam has been screening all people for COVID-19 symptoms and advising them to remain under 14-day home quarantine. Migrant labourers, who entered the state through Sri Rampur gate along the Assam-West Bengal border after the lockdown began, have been sent to quarantine facilities at different places.

"The Government of India may have some rules, but the Government of Assam will have its own regulations. For temporary purposes, we may require an ILP-type system even for permanent residents," Sarma said. He said if people register online before coming in, it will help the government.

"This system will also tell us where we need to create more quarantine facilities. Suppose, if people from lower Assam come more, then we might need to create a facility in Goalparaor Bongaigaon. Similar will be the case for upper Assam too," he added. The minister warned of strict action if the attendees of a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month fail to report for testing for COVID-19 by the end of the day.

"The government will register a case of willful negligence against them if they do not report by today. There is a provision for that under the Disaster Management Act," he said. Sarma informed that though the government got information that 831 people were around the Nizamuddin area, all of them did not take part in the congregation.

"The Health Department has estimated 617 people from the state attended the event, of which samples of 128 are yet to be taken. We have spoken to the local Markaz people and they have appealed to the attendees to report.Despite our repeated efforts, if they do not come out, then we will take action," he stressed. Sarma said there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Assam and the total number stands at26.

"We have crossed the 2,000-mark in tests across our five laboratories. Out of this, 1,809 samples came negative and 165are awaited, besides the positive ones," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Brazil eyes emergency "war budget" to fight coronavirus

Brazils government and central bank have entered crisis-fighting mode as they battle to limit the coronavirus outbreaks impact on public health, businesses and financial markets. The measures below, some enacted and others proposed, aim to ...

6 people with negative COVID-19 report quarantined in Jhunjhunu

Six people have been quarantined in a hospital after their COVID-19 reports came negative, said Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer CMHO Dr Pratap Singh on Monday.Dr Singh said On March 18, three people came from Italy here. They wer...

F1 team Williams furlough staff as drivers take pay cut

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to cut their wages by 20 percent on Monday. Formula Ones 2020 season has been delayed be...

Four Indian nationals in US die due to COVID-19

Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization. Aleyamma Kuriakose 65 died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection. The Federation of Kerala Associations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020