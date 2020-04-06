Coronavirus: 106 cases in Thane district

Coronavirus: 106 cases in Thane districtPTI | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:14 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai crossed the 100 mark on Monday, officials said. The latest tally of the positive cases from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Badlapur stood at 106 with four deaths so far.
A total of 21 people have been found positive for coronavirus in Palghar district with four deaths so far, they said. Meanwhile, police on Monday raided a factory in Wada taluka and seized a huge stock of sanitisers worth Rs 20 lakh, a police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
