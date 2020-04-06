Coronavirus: 106 cases in Thane district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai crossed the 100 mark on Monday, officials said. The latest tally of the positive cases from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Badlapur stood at 106 with four deaths so far.

A total of 21 people have been found positive for coronavirus in Palghar district with four deaths so far, they said. Meanwhile, police on Monday raided a factory in Wada taluka and seized a huge stock of sanitisers worth Rs 20 lakh, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

