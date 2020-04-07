Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:45 IST
Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree in shale, LNG and deep water oil production and will cut planned capital spending by 30% this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand and oil prices.

Oil companies are reversing 2020 spending and production increases by an average of 20% as countries limit air travel, order businesses to close and tell residents to stay home to curb the spread of the virus. In a one-two punch to suppliers, crude prices have sunk nearly 60% this year and demand for fuels is falling sharply. "We haven’t seen anything like what we’re experiencing today," Chief Executive Darren Woods said on a media call on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. oil producer, which last month pledged "significant" cuts to spending, set 2020 capital expenditure at $23 billion and could go lower if required, it said. Exxon previously expected to spend up to $33 billion and had spent $26 billion last year.

The company took no action on its shareholder dividend, which analysts had been closely watching. It spent $14.8 billion last year on shareholder payouts. The company had expected spending of $30 billion to $35 billion for the next several years, but 2021 spending could come down as well, Woods said.

Exxon will quickly lower spending in U.S. shale, where it plunked down $6 billion in 2017 for drilling leases and had expected to produce around 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year. It now expects to reduce output by around 15,000 bpd this year, and 100,000 to 150,000 barrels per day in 2021, Woods said.

Exxon did not detail its Permian spending cuts, but RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria estimated it was spending $5 billion to $6 billion a year in the Permian, "and we see no reason why capex and the rig count cannot be reduced by 50% at a minimum in 2020." Exxon expects world oil demand to be down 25% to 30% in the short term, Woods said.

"Storage is becoming very tight. Logistics are becoming tight. I think we’ll see around the world as logistics get constrained, there will be shut-ins across the industry," Woods said, adding it was "very difficult to predict what those will look like." Exxon's 30% cut in spending exceeds those of oil majors' BP PLC, Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Saudi Aramco, which have made 20%-25% reductions. BP and Chevron also cut deeply into their shale oil businesses.

Cuts announced by nine major oil companies come to a combined $38 billion, or a drop of 22% from their initial spending plans of $175 billion. The U.S. oil major's shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Exxon's market value has slumped 42% this year as the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has taken a toll on the energy sector. However, its stock has been a laggard for years, dropping 54% over the last five years compared with an 18% gain in the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

If need arises we will extend lockdown in MP, saving lives is of utmost importance: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the decision regarding extending the 21-day lockdown in the state will be taken based on the prevailing situation in the coming days. Lives of people are more importan...

Elizabeth Rogo appointed as African Energy Chamber President for East Africa

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org has appointed Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, as its President for East Africa. Elizabeth is based in Nairobi and will represent the Chamber across the region, inclu...

Soccer-Spurs fans urge club to reverse furlough decision

Tottenham Hotspurs fans are urging the club to follow Liverpools move and reverse its decision to make use of a government scheme to pay furloughed staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs imposed a 20 pay cut on 550 non-playing staff i...

Soccer-Lokomotiv impose media ban after training resumption interview

Lokomotiv Plovdiv players have been barred from talking to the media after local authorities launched an investigation over a possible outdoor gatherings violation following quotes from a player that the Bulgarian club had resumed training....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020