DRDO, Wipro 3D develop full face shield for healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private firm Wipro 3D have together developed a full face shield for doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private firm Wipro 3D have together developed a full face shield for doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. The shield will protect healthcare personnel from direct infection. DRDO has already supplied masks, full-body suits and personal protection equipment (PPE) for the medical staff.
To ensure that front line health workers are protected against the contagious virus, the DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep them safe. DRDO laboratories are using their technical know-how and expertise in textile, coating and nanotechnology to develop PPE having a specific type of fabric with coating.
DRDO is also working on a multi patient-ventilator to help meet the shortage of critical equipment for COVID-19 patients. (ANI)
