Wanted in 3 states, Dacoit Pappu Gurjar arrested after encounter with police in Rajasthan

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:38 IST
Notorious dacoit Pappu Gurjar who faces criminal cases in three states -- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- was arrested after an encounter with police in Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday. He carries three cash rewards worth Rs. 50,000 and was arrested with his accomplice Kallu after the encounter in Badi area of Dholpur, IG Police Laxman Gaur said.

Two rifles and live cartridges were also recovered from Pappu’s possession, he said. Pappu is the brother of notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar. The operation to nab him was carried out following a tip that Pappu was hiding in the area. But when a police team surrounded him, he and his accomplice opened fire on the police party, which led to an exchange of fire, the police said. They were arrested after the encounter, police said. Pappu is one of the top 10 wanted criminals in Rajasthan and has several cases lodged against him also in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

He carries three cash rewards announced by the Rajasthan Police and Agra police..

