COVID-19: Sonowal urges religious leaders to convince people to remain indoors

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged religious leaders to convince their followers to remain indoors to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The chief minister, during a day-long visit to the three districts of Barak Valley, held a meeting with religious leaders of all the faiths here.

People should pray inside their homes instead of venturing out for any religious congregation, he said. He also asked the religious leaders to take up the responsibility of ensuring communal harmony and to make sure that no statement is made by anyone that affects the peaceful coexistence of different communities.

COVID-19 knows no religion, community, caste, creed and or skin colour, Sonowal said. He suggested that everyone, irrespective of their religion, dedicate themselves to defeat coronavirus.

Social distancing is considered the golden rule to fight the pandemic, Sonowal said..

