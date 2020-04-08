Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security guard booked for absconding after 3 family members of his employer test COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:57 IST
Security guard booked for absconding after 3 family members of his employer test COVID-19 positive

A private security guard, who allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and was absconding after three members of his employers' family in south Delhi's Defence Colony tested positive for COVID-19, has been booked by police, a senior police official said on Wednesday. The security guard was later traced by police on Tuesday, he said. The matter came to light after police received information regarding three members of a family at Defence Colony who tested positive for coronavirus in April first week and are presently hospitalised, the official said.

The remaining members of the family were advised to stay in home quarantine, he said. During the inquiry, doubts were raised on the security guard of the family who used to visit the house frequently. He had not come for duty since April 3, he added. The security guard had allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin here, the official said, adding that police are still investigating whether he attended it.

An FIR was lodged at the Defence Colony police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. Later, the security guard was traced from his residence in Okhla on Tuesday and health authorities were informed, the official said, adding that he is being tested for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Kali Bari temple management contributes 25 lakh towards HP COVID-19 solidarity fund

The Kali Bari Mandir management here contributed Rs 25 lakh to HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund on Wednesday, a spokesperson said. The Mandir trust paid the cheque of Rs 25 lakh to chief minister Jairam Thakur, he said.Besides, the Chai...

U.S. coronavirus death projection lowered but official warns of 'second wave'

An influential university model on the U.S. coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday scaled back its projected death toll by 26 to 60,000 but a federal health official warned of a second wave of infections if Americans relax social distancing prac...

S African minister sent on leave for defying coronavirus lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months, one without pay, for defying the current COVID-19 lockdown in the country. South Africa entered its 13th day...

'Medical care, patient's willpower helped septuagenarian recover from COVID-19'

A 73-year-old Delhi man with co-morbid conditions has recovered from COVID-19 and doctors have attributed his survival to medical care and the patients willpower to live. Manmohan Singh, a resident of Jangpura area in south Delhi, was disch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020