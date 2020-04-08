Left Menu
Maha: 27,432 cases for flouting lockdown, prohibitory orders

Updated: 08-04-2020 23:32 IST
Police have registered 27,432 offences across Maharashtra for alleged violation of lockdown and prohibitory orders, which were issued in order to contain spread of the COVID-19 virus, an official said on Wednesday. So far, as many as 1,886 people have been arrested in connection with these offences, the official said.

"Total 27,432 offences were registered between March 22 and April 8. The state government had issued prohibitory orders to avoid spread of the infection and also warned that offences under IPC section 188 will be registered against those who violate the orders. The lockdown was imposed across the country till April 14," the official said. "Even as the lockdown is still on and section 144 of CrPC , which prohibits gathering, is in force in the state, some people violated these orders, following which they have been booked," he said.

So far, 1,679 offences were registered in Mumbai, 3,255 in Pune, 1,933 in Pimpri Chichwad, 1,999 in Nagpur, 2,594 in Solapur and 2,449 in Ahmednagar, the official said. "Of the total number of people, at least 438 were booked for people violating the quarantine norms," he said.

"Then there were incidents of attack on police by the miscreants during the lockdown. There are 60 cases of assault on police. In those cases, 161 people have been arrested, he said. During the ongoing lockdown, the state police attended around 58,000 calls on the control room number of 100, in which complaints related to COVID-19 virus were made by citizens from various places in the state, he said.

"Police have seized total 12,420 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders in the state and Rs 95.56 lakh fine was imposed from their owners," he said. In 15 offences registered in connection of the violation of visa violation under Foreigners Act, 152 persons have been booked, he said, adding that 32 of them are from Mumbai.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

