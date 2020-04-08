292 detained in Manipur for violating COVID-19 curfew

A total of 292 persons were detained across Manipur on Wednesday for violating curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, police said. A total of 141 vehicles were also seized. All the detained persons were produced before courts which imposed fines on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun said.

The officer appealed to the people to remain indoors. Curfew has been imposed in Manipur since March 23 after a coronavirus case was reported in the state. The COVID-19 patient has now recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.