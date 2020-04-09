Left Menu
Revised Swachhata-MoHUA App launched to handle COVID-related complaints

The revised version of the Swachhata App essentially leverages the popularity and huge user base of the app to better support citizens during this COVID pandemic. 

New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:20 IST
This app has now been modified and strengthened further in order to enable citizens to get their COVID-related complaints also redressed by their respective ULBs. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs yesterday announced the launch of a revised version of the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App, at a video conference (VC) held with all States, Union Territories (UTs) and cities, under the Chairmanship of Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary – MoHUA, on the COVID 19 crisis. The Swachhata-MoHUA App, a highly popular grievance redressal tool for citizens under the ambit of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) already has over 1.7 Crore+ urban users across the country. This app has now been modified and strengthened further in order to enable citizens to get their COVID-related complaints also redressed by their respective ULBs.

The revised version of the Swachhata App essentially leverages the popularity and huge user base of the app to better support citizens during this COVID pandemic. However, the addition of these new categories has no impact on the existing categories of the App and citizens may continue to post their grievances in either of the categories.

Speaking at the VC, Shri Mishra said, "Under Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban (SBM-U), we are collectively working to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. To provide further support to States, UTs and Cities in this respect, MoHUA has introduced nine additional categories of complaints specific to COVID-19 on the Swachhata-MoHUA App to make it more responsive to the needs of the present times".

The additional nine categories include:

Request for Fogging/Sanitation during COVID-19

Violation of Quarantine during COVID-19

Violation of Lockdown during COVID-19

Report Suspected case of COVID-19

Request Food during COVID-19

Request Shelter during COVID-19

Request Medicine during COVID-19

Request assistance for COVID-19 patient Transport

Request Waste Pickup from Quarantine Area

The pilot version of the revised version of the App had been shared with select States and cities earlier. Based on the feedback, the same is being launched across India. The announcement was met with appreciation by the State Mission Directors and ULB representatives at the VC who looked forward to leveraging the Swachhata-MoHUA App for redressing citizen complaints related to COVID-19.

Swachhata App serves as an effective digital tool enabling citizens to play an active role in the Swachhata of their cities and increase accountability on the part of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

(With Inputs from PIB)

