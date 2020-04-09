Left Menu
Development News Edition

German coronavirus curve gives reason for cautious hope

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:33 IST
German coronavirus curve gives reason for cautious hope

Strict social distancing measures have helped Germany to slightly slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, giving cautious hope some of the restrictions could be eased after Easter.

With almost 110,000 cases and 2,107 deaths, Germany has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors such as Italy and France. "I can say that the latest numbers on the spread of the virus give reason for cautious hope," Merkel said. "The curve is flattening slightly. And the number of those infected is going slightly down. We can be very happy about that."

Merkel said she was waiting for recommendations from the German National Academy of Sciences to be published on Monday before she weighs easing some of the movement restrictions and social distancing rules in place since around mid-March. Merkel will discuss the recommendations with her cabinet on Tuesday and the next day she will hold a video conference with the governors of Germany's 16 states to discuss a possible path out of the lockdown and how to manage the recession it is expected to cause.

"We are still not in a safe place. We must be happy that tougher restrictions may not be needed," she added. Merkel said lifting the restrictions, which will remain until April 19, too early could reverse the achievements so far.

Merkel's conservatives have seen support rise in opinion polls as a majority of the German public approve of her calm approach to the crisis, her transparent communication strategy, and an unprecedented package to support the economy. Still, some senior conservatives have demanded an open discussion about a plan to kickstart the economy.

Armin Laschet, conservative governor of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said in an interview with business daily Handelsblatt that some sectors of the economy such as gastronomy and car dealerships should go back to business. "We need a clear timetable to restart public and economic life," said Laschet. "But it is much more complicated to start up the social and economic life than shutting everything down."

Merkel rejected demands by Italy for common euro zone bonds to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic but said Germany would back other instruments to help countries hard-hit by the crisis. "Germany's wellbeing depends on Europe being well. Now, which instruments are fit for this purpose, here there are different views," she said. "You know that I don't believe we should have common debt because of the situation of our political union and that's why we reject this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on ThursdayThe tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spre...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020