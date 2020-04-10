Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed martial arts-UFC 249 cancelled after pressure from Disney, says UFC president

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:12 IST
Mixed martial arts-UFC 249 cancelled after pressure from Disney, says UFC president

The UFC 249 event due to take place at an unannounced location on April 18 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White said on Thursday.

White said the mixed martial arts promotion came under pressure to cancel or postpone the event from the Disney corporation, which owns broadcast partner ESPN. In an interview with ESPN, White said he had received calls from "the powers that be there (at Disney), and they asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday".

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas had pulled out of her bout with Jessica Andrade following the death of two of her relatives from COVID-19. With rumours that the event would take place at a casino in California, state senator Dianne Feinstein called for the event to be postponed as it was contrary to the state's "shelter in place" directive which is in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.Chinas National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020