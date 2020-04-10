Left Menu
Development News Edition

Once the biggest outbreak outside of China, S.Korean city reports zero new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:09 IST
Once the biggest outbreak outside of China, S.Korean city reports zero new coronavirus cases

The South Korean city of Daegu, which endured the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, on Friday reported zero new cases for the first time since late February, as new infections across the country dropped to record lows. With at least 6,807 confirmed cases, Daegu accounts for more than half of all South Korea's 10,450 infections.

South Korea on Friday reported 27 new cases as of the night before, a new low since daily cases peaked at more than 900 in late February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll also rose by four to 208, the KCDC said.

The spread of infections at a church in Daegu drove a massive spike in cases in South Korea beginning in late February. The outbreak initially pushed the tally of confirmed cases much higher than anywhere else outside of China, before the country used widespread testing and social distancing measures to bring the numbers down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020