Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Wuhan to keep testing residents as coronavirus lockdown eases

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:30 IST
China's Wuhan to keep testing residents as coronavirus lockdown eases

China's Wuhan city, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing its tough two-month lockdown, with the country wary of a rebound in cases even as it sets its sights on normalising the economy.

Concerns remain over an influx of infected patients from overseas as well as China's ability to detect asymptomatic patients, and the government in Wuhan has tried to reassure the public that it remains vigilant. Feng Jing, who runs a group of community workers looking after the Tanhualin neighborhood in Wuhan, said during a government-run tour for journalists on Friday that they would continue to carry out extensive checks on residents.

"We carry out comprehensive heath checks everyday and keep detailed records of their health condition," she said, adding that there is no likelihood of asymptomatic cases in her community. "Currently our neighbourhood is an epidemic-free community - it's been 45 days so far, so we don't have this situation," she said.

China reported a fall in new coronavirus cases on Friday after leaders promised to accelerate the country's economic recovery, boost domestic demand and put more people back to work. The country reported 42 new cases on Thursday, down from 63 a day earlier. Of the daily total, 38 were imported, down from 61 on Wednesday.

China's central government coronavirus taskforce chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that they would speed up efforts to revive the economy while at the same time introducing targeted measures aimed at preventing infected people from crossing the country's border. It said China now needed to "actively create favourable conditions" to restore normality in the economy, though it warned there was still a risk of a rebound in cases.

In Shanghai, state media have also been deployed to dispel online rumours that the city has now become "the most dangerous place in the country" as thousands of people flood in from Wuhan, including many asymptomatic and recovered patients. With the government now promising to deploy resources to tackle high-risk areas, much of the focus has shifted to Heilongjiang, which reported 28 new imported cases crossing the border from Russia on Thursday. The province has so far found 154 cases of imported infections.

The virus, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has since spread around the world infecting more than 1.4 million people, killing more than 87,700. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy as governments imposed lockdowns to rein in its spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Japan's battle with pandemic may mark end of Abe's fiscal experiment

The huge cost of the coronavirus pandemic is upending Japans seven-year experiment to rescue the economy from its debt timebomb, as recession fears prompt calls for helicopter money - unlimited spending bankrolled by the central bank.Days a...

Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.

Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....

Cambodia adopts law to allow for emergency powers to tackle coronavirus

Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...

Corona: IIT develops UV-technology fitted 'trunk' for homes to sanitise grocery items,currency notes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020