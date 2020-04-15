Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:31 IST
FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said the WHO "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable." He said it promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget. * AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

Dr. Patrice Harris called it "a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier" and urged Trump to reconsider. * UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"Not the time" to reduce resources for WHO operations. "Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.

* JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR HEALTH SECURITY "The move sends the wrong message during the middle of a pandemic, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the center.

Adalja said the WHO does make mistakes, as it did in delaying the response to the Ebola outbreak in 2013 and 2014 in West Africa. He said reforms may be needed, but that work needs to take place after the pandemic has passed. "It's not the middle of a pandemic that you do this type of thing," he said.

Adalja said the WHO collects information about where the virus is active in every county in the world, which the United States needs to help guide decisions about when to open borders. * U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Directed requests for comment to the White House. * PROTECT OUR CARE

"This is nothing more than a transparent attempt by President Trump to distract from his history downplaying the severity of the coronavirus crisis and his administration's failure to prepare our nation," said Chair Leslie Dach, who served as the global Ebola coordinator for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "To be sure, the World Health Organization is not without fault but it is beyond irresponsible to cut its funding at the height of a global pandemic. This move will undoubtedly make Americans less safe."

* VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER "This virus doesn't need passports. In a few short months, it has traveled to all of the continents of the world except Antarctica. If there were ever an event that showed us how we need to work tougher as a global community, this is it," Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease experts.

* CHAIRMAN, U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE "With each passing day of this worsening crisis, the president is showing us his political playbook: blame the WHO, blame China, blame his political opponents, blame his predecessors—do whatever it takes to deflect from the fact that his administration mismanaged this crisis and it's now costing thousands of American lives," Democratic representative Eliot Engel.

* NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN "At a time like this when we need to be sharing information and we need to have advice we can rely on, the WHO has provided that. We will continue to support it and continue to make our contributions," she said.

* AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON Morrison said he sympathized with Trump's criticisms of the WHO, especially its support of re-opening China's "wet markets", where freshly slaughtered animals are sold and where the outbreak first appeared in the city of Wuhan late last year.

"But that said, the WHO also as an organization does a lot of important work including here in our region in the Pacific and we work closely with them," Morrison said. "We are not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater here, but they are also not immune from criticism and immune from doing things better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

CIE@IIITH and Pernod Ricard India Foundation Incubator Seeks Innovation on COVID-19, From Women Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India CIEIIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called WE, a social Impact Incubator program for Women Entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-1...

Sunteck Realty FY'20 sales bookings up 2 pc at Rs 1,221 cr

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday said its sales bookings rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore during the last fiscal year on better demand despite overall slowdown in the housing segment. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,202 crore in the 2018-1...

Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers

The European Union should take action to support dairy farmers facing a sharp fall in milk sales due to the coronavirus crisis, Germanys agriculture ministry said. German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission...

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020