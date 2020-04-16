Mexican govt says health experts recommend coronavirus measures be extended until May 30

Mexico's government on Thursday said its health experts have recommended the country extend its current anti-coronavirus measures until May 30.

But Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said restrictions could be eased in some parts of the country where there are no coronavirus cases or very few incidents of transmissions by May 17.

