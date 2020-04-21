Left Menu
355 new patients in Mumbai, coronavirus tally reaches 3,445

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:43 IST
355 new patients in Mumbai, coronavirus tally reaches 3,445

As many as 355 new coronavirus patients were found in Mumbai on Tuesday while 12 patients died due to the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 3,445 while the death toll stood at 150, the civic body said.

As per the BMC release, of the 355 new cases, 219 were those which came to light during testing at various laboratories between April 14 to 18. The financial capital of the country now has 2,887 active coronavirus cases, while 244 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, it added.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons in the city to 408, the BMC added..

