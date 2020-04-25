Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France-KLM wins aid deal, flags likely share issue

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:31 IST
Air France-KLM wins aid deal, flags likely share issue
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Air France-KLM secured 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in French government aid on Friday, as the airline industry struggles to survive the coronavirus crisis that has all but halted passenger traffic across much of the world. France will issue 3 billion euros in loans as well as 90% guarantees on another 4 billion in bank lending to Air France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The Dutch government said it was preparing a further 2-4 billion euros in aid to KLM.

In a video message to staff, Chief Executive Ben Smith said the aid was "not a blank cheque" and would require tough action on costs and performance. Other major airlines including Germany's Lufthansa are negotiating government aid deals as they grapple with the air travel shutdown and deep uncertainty over the recovery outlook once the pandemic eases.

Le Maire, speaking on TF1 television, said the support came with unspecified conditions requiring Air France-KLM to "become the most environmentally friendly airline on the planet". France is also preparing to back about 5 billion euros in loans to carmaker Renault, he said. Amid tensions between the French and Dutch governments, which each hold close to 14% of Air France-KLM, the company said Paris was likely to increase its investment over the coming year - raising the specter of nationalization.

The board will discuss a capital increase by next year's shareholder meeting "at the latest", Air France-KLM said, adding that France had already "indicated its intention to examine the conditions under which it might participate." Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra gave a briefing within an hour of his French counterpart's to announce the KLM aid still awaiting approval and said there would be a "conversation" among shareholders on a future capital increase.

"We have repeatedly said that as the government we will do all that we can to help KLM through this crisis," Hoekstra said, citing its "vital role" in the Dutch economy. The French state-guaranteed funding comes in the form of 4 billion euros in loans from a syndicate of six banks with a 12-month maturity, and a four-year, 3 billion-euro direct state loan. Both facilities can be extended twice by one year and are subject to EU approval.

On Thursday, group CEO Smith gave up his 2020 bonus under public pressure from Hoekstra, who said it was "incompatible with support funded by taxpayers' money". "This financing will give us the opportunity to rebuild," Smith said in his message to staff following the announcements. "Faced with the upheaval the world is going through, we are going to have to rethink our model immediately."

Smith, who joined Air France-KLM from Air Canada in 2018, is poised to accelerate restructuring of the Air France short-haul network and expansion of low-cost division Transavia, La Tribune newspaper has reported, leading to possible job cuts in France. ($1 = 0.9268 euros)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gunman started Canada's worst mass shooting after his girlfriend fled

The gunman in Canadas worst ever mass shooting began the weekend rampage that ultimately killed 22 people after his girlfriend escaped him when he assaulted her, a top police official said on Friday. Police did not give details about the na...

'I lost control and started crying': Colombian doctor evicted as neighbors fear COVID-19

A doctor in the Colombian city of Cali said this week that he was forced from his apartment just eight days after he moved in because other residents of the building feared he would bring the new coronavirus into their homes. It is the late...

Reports: Texans make Tunsil highest-paid OL

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil agreed to a three-year, 66 million contract extension, making him the NFLs highest-paid offensive lineman, according to multiple reports Friday. The deal includes 50 million in guaranteed mon...

Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were baseless accusations by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020