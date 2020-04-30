Malawi confirms another new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 37

Malawi's Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed a new case of coronavirus in the northern city of Mzuzu, bringing the total cases in Malawi to 37, including some recoveries and three deaths, according to a news report by Nagasa Times.

Mhango said that the new case has been confirmed by a laboratory at Mzuzu Central Hospital. "The person is a 40-year-old gentleman who returned from Mbeya, Tanzania on 27 April 2020," he said.

On April 28, the village head was alerted that there was someone who just arrived from Tanzania. The village head instructed him to be on self-quarantine and alerted health officials at the same time.

"A sample was collected and came out positive for Covid-19. The person is however very well and has no any symptoms," the minister told reporters.

He said health workers are tracing all the contacts of the person so that they can be isolated, followed up, and tested for coronavirus.

The country has now registered a total of 37 confirmed coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on 2 April 2020. Of these cases, 7 have successfully recovered and are well, 3 lost their lives and 27 are still under management by the health system.