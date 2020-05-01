Egypt repatriates 288 citizens stranded in Ethiopia, Muscat, Kenya, and Maldives

Egypt has repatriated 288 citizens stranded in Ethiopia, Muscat, Kenya, the Maldives till May 01. Two exceptional flights were carrying 288 stranded Egyptian citizens landed in Marsa Alam International Airport, in the southeast of Egypt, according to a news report by 'Egypttoday'

Egypt has worked to repatriate all expatriates who are willing to return amid the coronavirus crisis.

The first flight carrying 152 citizens from both Maldives and Muscat landed on Thursday evening at the airport.

The second flight landed on Friday morning carrying 136 nationals from Ethiopia and Kenya. The flights were operated by Air Cairo airline, which is part-owned by the Egyptian flag carrier EgyptAir.

Karim Hesham, deputy head of the health directorate in the Red Sea governorate has said that a trained team from the Quarantine and Preventive Medicine Department has followed the required precautionary measures with the passengers.

On April 22, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had noted that around 3,500 Egyptians are stranded abroad over coronavirus, affirming that authorities are committed to bringing them back despite hard circumstances.

Yesterday, Egypt has recorded 269 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, which raises the total infected patients of coronavirus 5,537 and the total deaths to 392, according to health minster's daily briefing.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed added that 46 patients, were discharged from the hospital after being confirmed that they are completely recovered from the virus.