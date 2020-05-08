Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roaming 'robodog' politely tells Singapore park goers to keep apart

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:39 IST
Roaming 'robodog' politely tells Singapore park goers to keep apart

Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singapore authorities to help curb coronavirus infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart.

The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was first deployed in a central park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore's green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. "Let's keep Singapore healthy," the yellow and black robodog named SPOT said in English as it roamed around. "For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you," it added, in a softly-spoken female voice.

Despite the niceties, breaches of Singapore's strict lockdown rules can result in hefty fines and even jail. The city-state of 5.7 million people has more than 21,000 cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia, largely due to mass infections among migrant workers living in cramped dormitories in areas little visited by tourists.

Under rules to enforce the lockdown in place until June 1, residents can only leave their homes for essential trips like grocery shopping and must wear a mask at all times in public. Exercise outdoors is permissible but must be done alone. Another robot, in the shape of a small car, has been deployed at a nearby reservoir to warn visitors "not to loiter" and that "gatherings are not allowed".

The authorities behind the latest trial - the government technology and cyber security agencies - said in a statement that SPOT could better cross rough terrain in parks and gardens. As well as broadcasting messages reminding visitors of social distancing measures, SPOT is fitted with cameras and analytics tools to estimate the number of people in the park.

Authorities said the cameras would not be able to track individuals or record personal data. SPOT has also recently been trialled for use at a temporary hospital delivering medicines to patients.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari lauds BRO for completing Kailash Mansarovar highway project

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday complimented the Border Roads Organisation BRO for completing the work of road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh, popularly known as Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, which will ease the journey of...

Samsung donates Rs two crore to TN in fight against COVID19

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has contributed Rs two crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in its fight against the coronavirus, the company said on Friday. Besides, the company had also handed over groceries to a...

10 Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura

Ten Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar village near the Indo-Bangla border on Friday for entering the country without any valid documents, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in the village and arre...

COVID-19: Odisha extends mandatory quarantine period to 28 days

The Odisha government on Friday extended the mandatory quarantine period for COVID-19 suspects to 28 days from the existing 14 days, a senior official said here. The step was taken after observing changes in the incubation period of the hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020