Mexico sees 3,500 new coronavirus cases in projected peak weekend

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-05-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 06:21 IST
Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,562 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, along with 112 additional deaths, as government models projected that infections could peak this weekend.

Since Saturday, 3,500 new infections were logged, according to the official tally.

Reported coronavirus cases in the country total 35,022, with 3,465 deaths attributed to the highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. But the true number for both figures is almost certainly significantly higher due to the low level of testing nationwide.

