Unhindered movement of medical professionals essential for saving lives: MHA

Cabinet Secretary chaired a meeting, through Video Conference on 10th May 2020, wherein the issue of restrictions being imposed by some States/ UTs on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical personnel was flagged.

In pursuance of this meeting, MHA has written to all States/UTs pointing out that unhindered movement of all medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives. Any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services, it adds.

In the view of above, the communication emphasizes that all State/ UT Governments should ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedical, sanitation personnel and ambulances. This would help in rendering all COVID and non-COVID medical services to patients without any constraint. It was also stated that the inter-State movement of all above-mentioned professionals may be facilitated by the States/UTs.

It has been further emphasized that all private clinics, nursing homes and labs, with all their medical professional and staff, be allowed to open. This would facilitate in catering to all patients, COVID and non-COVID emergencies, without any hindrance and relieve the burden on hospitals.

(With Inputs from PIB)