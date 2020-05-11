No new COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand today

No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Uttarakhand today, informed the State Health Department. So far, the state has recorded 68 cases of COVID-19, including 46 patients who have recovered and one death due to the lethal infection.

At present, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 21. The state health department in its medical bulletin also informed that the total number of samples sent for COVID-19 testing on Monday is 154. (ANI)