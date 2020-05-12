New York governor warns against paying 'greedy corporations' in stimulus bill

New York governor warns against paying 'greedy corporations' in stimulus billReuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:54 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called on Congress to craft a federal stimulus package that funds police officers, teachers and other employees of the states and warned against a repeat of the corporate-focused bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.
"Don't do it again," Cuomo said at a daily briefing, referring to the 2008 federal bailouts which big banks used in part to pay large bonuses to executives. "No handouts to greedy corporations, no political pork and no partisanship." (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- Congress
- Connecticut
- Chicago
- Chizu Nomiyama
ALSO READ
COVID-19 shutdown to be extended for parts of New York
Congress targets Telangana govt for neglecting farmers
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal endorses Biden for prez
COVID-19: Signs of progress in US as deaths decrease in New York, New Jersey
Nation awaits govt's clear response on lockdown exit strategy: Congress to PM.