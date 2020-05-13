Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contact tracing, temperature checks and masks: airline industry outlines new norms

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 07:53 IST
Contact tracing, temperature checks and masks: airline industry outlines new norms

Airlines and airports are recommending a layered approach to temporary safety measures as air travel restarts, warning that no single measure can mitigate all of the risks during the pandemic, according to a briefing document seen by Reuters.

The plan laid out by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International to reassure governments it is safe for the public to fly includes contact tracing, temperature screening, social distancing, extra cleaning and wearing masks. "Successfully restarting air passenger travel while restoring confidence in the safety of air travel are vital pre-requisites to enabling the global economy to recover from COVID-19," the groups said in the document, which has not been made public. "In normal times, aviation delivers $2.7 trillion in global GDP contribution."

IATA and ACI declined to comment specifically on the document but both said they were working with industry partners on a consistent global approach. Many airlines and airports around the world are implementing measures such as requiring masks and leaving middle seats empty, in some cases due to government requirements.

The industry supports reliable COVID-19 testing, but at the moment virus and antibody tests are not a viable solution at airports and there is no confirmed evidence yet that antibodies confer immunity, according to the IATA and ACI document. Should health-screening measures be necessary, it should be done long before passengers arrive at the airport, the document said.

Temperature checks on airport entry and exit are not likely to prove 100% effective because they may miss mild cases and those in the incubation period, but the measures could play a useful role in reassuring passengers and deter travel in the case of suspected infections, according to IATA and ACI. Social and physical distancing should be limited to the initial restart phase because the measures will cap airport and aircraft capacity once travel demand grows, the document said.

Security and health screenings should be mutually recognised when possible so that transfer passengers do not need to line up and be re-screened, leading to additional human contact, IATA and ACI said. "There is currently no single measure that could mitigate all the risks of restarting air travel," the document concluded.

"However, we believe that an effective implementation on an outcome basis and layered approach, of the above-mentioned range of measures that are already possible, represents the most effective way of balancing risk mitigation with the need to unlock economies and to enable travel in the immediate term."

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

The US governments top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning Tuesday that cities and states could turn back the clock and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast --...

Mexico signals auto industry return on eve of restart plan

Mexicos government gave the green light on Tuesday for the key automotive industry to restart production after weeks of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that should pave the way to reopen North American supply chains. The ...

State of National Emergency lifted as NZ prepares to move to Alert Level 2

The State of National Emergency across New Zealand has been lifted and a National Transition Period is now in place as the country prepares to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.The State of Na...

U.S. Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times

U.S. Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said. Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020