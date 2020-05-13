German minister says soccer teams must follow corona rules when restart

German minister says soccer teams must follow corona rules when restartReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:57 IST
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday he wants the country's top two soccer leagues to start after the corona shutdown but team members have to follow the same rules as the rest of the population if there are infections.
Germany's Bundesliga this weekend becomes the first "big league" to restart after the COVID-19 shutdown and Seehofer also said he supported the resumption of the third league, but with a time delay.
