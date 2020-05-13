Left Menu
Asymptomatic foreign returnees who test negative in Karnataka to be sent to home quarantine

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that all asymptomatic foreign returnees will be tested for coronavirus and those who test negative will be exempted from institutional quarentine and sent to 14-day home isolation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that all asymptomatic foreign returnees will be tested for coronavirus and those who test negative will be exempted from institutional quarentine and sent to 14-day home isolation. The circular issued today said that a relaxation was being mae to the SOP for international returnees issued by Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services on May 6, 2020.

"Immediately on their arrival the below mentioned category of international passengers shall be tested using RT-PCR technique as early as possible and if the test is negative, they shall be exempted from institutional quarentine. Such passangers shall be stamped and sent to home quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival," the circular said. It said that pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years, senior citizen the age of 80 years and above and termially ill patients will be subjected to check up by a medical team (symptom/temprature/oxygen saturation).

"The SOPs for international returnees has been issued by Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services on May 6, 2020 subsequently, vide corregendum dated May 8 certain changes were made in the SOP," it said. "As per the corrigendum, all international passengers who are in category 2 (asymptomatic) shall be subjected to 14 day of institutional quarentine in COVID care centres," it added.

This comes as those stranded in foregin countries due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown are being brought back under the Vande Bharat Mission. According to officials, at least of 925 coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, of which 433 have been cured/discharged and 31 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

