Italy finally approves economic stimulus package in virus fight

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:07 IST
The government has approved a long-delayed, 55-billion-euro ($59.6 billion) stimulus package aimed at helping Italy's businesses and families survive the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

Conte had promised to introduce the decree last month, but repeated rows within his increasingly shaky coalition over the document, which runs to almost 500 pages, led to repeated delays.

