Left Menu
Development News Edition

85-year-old Odisha woman defeats COVID-19, gets cured

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:45 IST
85-year-old Odisha woman defeats COVID-19, gets cured

An 85-year-old woman from Odishas Jajpur district has emerged victorious in her fight against the deadly COVID-19 at a designated hospital here, hospital authorities said. The woman, weighing only 22 kg, was discharged from the SUM COVID Hospital here on Tuesday night after being completely cured, they said.

"Her battle continued for 12 days before she could defeat the disease leading to her discharge from the hospital. Her recovery has raised hopes among others combating the dreaded virus as people aged above 60 years are considered to be vulnerable to coronavirus," the hospital authorities said.

The octogenarian had tested positive for coronavirus on April 30 and was shifted to the dedicated facility on the same day. To her advantage, the woman had no co-morbidity factors except age-related issues.

"She showed no symptom of COVID-19 for the last three days before her discharge," they said. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare workers, who worked relentlessly to provide necessary care to the woman, have been hugely encouraged by her recovery while it has infused hope in the minds of other COVID-19 patients, they said.

Odisha governments chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi attributed the increased recovery rate of coronavirus positive cases and the progress among elderly patients to the governments "farsighted move" to make the state's health infrastructure ready for coronavirus pandemic. Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been set up in all the 30 districts state with a combined bed strength of around 6,000.

Meanwhile, 14 persons, including two three-year-old children from Jajpur district, were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. One of them was a 60-year-old diabetic who was unaware about his condition when he was admitted. He was diagnosed with diabetes in the hospital itself.

"The treatment also helped his pre-prandial blood sugar level to reduce from 400 to 100 when he was released," the hospital authorities said. The SUM COVID Hospital, set up in collaboration with the Odisha government and supported by the public sector Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), has a total number 525 beds, including 25 beds in the ICU.

The four-storied complex housing the hospital has separate floors for treatment of the positive cases and those kept in isolation. The asymptomatic and seriously ill patients were also being treated in separate places. As many as 82 doctors have been deployed in the hospital drawn from the departments of medicine, pediatrics, anesthesia, pulmonary medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, psychiatry, ENT and ophthalmology. As many as 264 nurses were also working in the hospital.

The hospital authorities said that medical teams serving the hospital were required to work for 14 days after which they are replaced by a new team of 82 doctors..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UP CM launches online fair for MSMEs, gives out loans worth over Rs 2k cr

To give a boost to the MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched an online fair in which he distributed loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore to entrepreneurs. According to an official spokesman, the preparations...

2nd tranche of eco package to focus on migrant workers, small farmers: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the second tranche of economic stimulus package will be for the benefit of migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers. At a press conference, she said 3 crore marginal farmers have...

Malaysia to allow mass prayers ahead of Eid as coronavirus cases fall

Muslim-majority Malaysia will ease a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from Friday and ahead of this months Eid festival, the government said, as it gradually relaxes curbs that have helped rein in the coronavirus.The news follows la...

FOREX-Dollar nears 3-week highs on Fed comments as data eyed

The dollar strengthened towards a three-week high on Thursday as stock markets weakened broadly after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation about negative interest rates. European stock markets were down more than 1 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020