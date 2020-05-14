Left Menu
Britons see lasting consumer impact from lockdown - Bank of England

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:45 IST
People in Britain think the coronavirus pandemic is likely to change consumer behaviour for a period beyond the lockdown, the Bank of England said on Thursday, citing feedback from panels it has set up to gauge public attitudes.

"Panellists expected COVID-19 to have a large and lasting impact on the economy and society more broadly," the BoE said. "Some expected changes in consumer behaviour to continue for a period beyond the lockdown."

Top BoE policymakers have said they also expect the impact of the coronavirus lockdown to weigh on consumer behaviour and company investment plans beyond its duration.

