Britons see lasting consumer impact from lockdown - Bank of England

Britons see lasting consumer impact from lockdown - Bank of EnglandReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:45 IST
People in Britain think the coronavirus pandemic is likely to change consumer behaviour for a period beyond the lockdown, the Bank of England said on Thursday, citing feedback from panels it has set up to gauge public attitudes.
"Panellists expected COVID-19 to have a large and lasting impact on the economy and society more broadly," the BoE said. "Some expected changes in consumer behaviour to continue for a period beyond the lockdown."
Top BoE policymakers have said they also expect the impact of the coronavirus lockdown to weigh on consumer behaviour and company investment plans beyond its duration.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of England
- Britain