Trump says never spoke with anyone at Justice about U.S. Senator Burr

Trump says never spoke with anyone at Justice about U.S. Senator BurrReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:40 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had not spoken to the U.S. Justice Department about its investigation into whether some of Senator Richard Burr's recent stock sales were tied to the coronavirus pandemic, adding he had not heard that Burr will temporarily step down as the intelligence committee's chairman.
"I never discussed it with anybody," Trump told reporters at the White House.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Richard Burr
- US Justice Department
- White House