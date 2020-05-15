Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Rules-AFL clubs to return to training on Monday

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-05-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 06:56 IST
Australian Rules-AFL clubs to return to training on Monday

Australian Football League clubs will return to training on Monday ahead of next month's restart of the Australian Rules top flight, Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said on Friday. The AFL, the country's most popular winter sport, was suspended in March after one round of the season when domestic travel curbs to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak made the competition untenable.

"I'm happy to say we'll be getting going training on Monday," McLachlan told local radio station 3AW. "We'll have a week of non-contact (training) and contact training twice a week from (May) 25th."

The AFL is yet to announce a restart date for the competition but may provide details at a media conference later on Friday. The 18-team AFL's resumption has been complicated by authorities in southern states declining to give clubs exemptions from travel curbs and quarantine restrictions.

McLachlan confirmed that clubs in South Australia and Western Australia would have to locate themselves in hubs in eastern states where authorities have granted exemptions. Australia, which has reported 98 deaths and less than 7,000 COVID-19 cases, has begun to loosen social distancing restrictions after infection rates plunged.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 bln U.S. chip factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , a major supplier to Apple Inc, announced on Friday it will build a 12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a strong partnership with the U.S. government.The move by the worl...

Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours. Covid-19 will be one of the thing...

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020